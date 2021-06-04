SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Surged 83.92% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares stood at 29,138,173 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply an increase of 1.39% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SOS share’s 52-week high remains $15.88, putting it -333.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $657Million, with an average of 26.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 46.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SOS Limited (SOS), translating to a mean rating of 5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

After registering a 1.39% upside in the last session, SOS Limited (SOS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.05- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 9.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.27%, and -10.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 147.3%. Short interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw shorts transact 19.61 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 446.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOS has been trading 446.45% off suggested target high and 446.45% from its likely low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -62.7% before jumping 200.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 106.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

SOS Limited insiders hold 2.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.62% of the shares at 2.68% float percentage. In total, 60 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 387.87 Thousand shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.93 Million.