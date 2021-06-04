Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Drops -105.99% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares stood at 1,262,095 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 3.09% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SINT share’s 52-week high remains $3.44, putting it -105.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.715. The company has a valuation of $41.22 Million, with an average of 378.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SINT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

After registering a 3.09% upside in the last session, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.73 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.61%, and 11.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.37%. Short interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw shorts transact 935.51 Million shares and set a 384.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.63, implying an increase of 177.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SINT has been trading 184.43% off suggested target high and 169.46% from its likely low.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sintx Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares are -23.04% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.4% this quarter before jumping 9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 167.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $280Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $410Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204Million and $66Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.3% before jumping 521.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 79% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Sintx Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 5.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.29% of the shares at 6.66% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 649.2 Thousand shares (or 2.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 374.66 Thousand shares, or about 1.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $700.62 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 245,571 shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $385.55 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 132.2 Thousand, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $247.21 Thousand.