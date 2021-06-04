Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) After -126.08% Decline From High?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares stood at 1,273,728 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.29, to imply a decline of -0.22% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The YALA share’s 52-week high remains $41.35, putting it -126.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $2.63 Billion, with an average of 2.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yalla Group Limited (YALA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the last session, Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.05 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.96%, and -15.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.63%. Short interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw shorts transact 3.62 Million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.33, implying an increase of 38.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YALA has been trading 64.02% off suggested target high and -12.52% from its likely low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -113% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 55% annually.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Yalla Group Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.6% of the shares at 12.6% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franchise Capital Limited. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.21 Million shares (or 1.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 433.85 Thousand shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.85 Million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF holds roughly 161,618 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62.36 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $1.56 Million.