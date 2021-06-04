Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) After -0.16% Decline From High?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares stood at 1,666,192 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $144.54, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $2.22 in intraday trading. The TMUS share’s 52-week high remains $144.77, putting it -0.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $99.79. The company has a valuation of $179.47 Billion, with an average of 5.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMUS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the latest session, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $144.7 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.2%, and 12.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.1%. Short interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw shorts transact 15.76 Million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $164.5, implying an increase of 13.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $130 and $250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMUS has been trading 72.96% off suggested target high and -10.06% from its likely low.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing T-Mobile US, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) shares are +6.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.11% against 0.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 488.9% this quarter before falling -47% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $19.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.81 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.67 Billion and $18.34 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.6% before jumping 8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -40.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.41% annually.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US, Inc. insiders hold 52.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.5% of the shares at 87.4% float percentage. In total, 1415 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 106.29 Million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.33 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.19 Million shares, or about 3.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.69 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,756,125 shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.12 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.68 Million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about $1.96 Billion.