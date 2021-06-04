Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) After -127.6% Decline From High?

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s traded shares stood at 2,370,543 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply an increase of 13.12% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The RESN share’s 52-week high remains $8.33, putting it -127.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $229.6 Million, with an average of 1.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Resonant Inc. (RESN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RESN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

After registering a 13.12% upside in the latest session, Resonant Inc. (RESN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.73- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.01%, and 20.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.7%. Short interest in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) saw shorts transact 4.56 Million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 70.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6 and $6.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RESN has been trading 84.43% off suggested target high and 63.93% from its likely low.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $820Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $604Million and $1.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.8% before jumping 102.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

Resonant Inc. insiders hold 10.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.7% of the shares at 36.51% float percentage. In total, 123 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.35 Million shares (or 5.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.69 Million shares, or about 4.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.39 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Resonant Inc. (RESN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,296,092 shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $5.3 Million.