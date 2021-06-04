Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) After -449.18% Decline From High?

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares stood at 1,406,379 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The KXIN share’s 52-week high remains $13.4, putting it -449.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $164.52 Million, with an average of 571.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KXIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.67- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 8.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and -3.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -34.58%. Short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw shorts transact 561.01 Million shares and set a 330.01 days time to cover.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders hold 72.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.68% of the shares at 2.44% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 55.85 Thousand shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $184.3 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paloma Partners Management Co with 44.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $146.53 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 55,848 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $184.3 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.87 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $105.17 Thousand.