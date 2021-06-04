Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) After -743.65% Decline From High?

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s traded shares stood at 2,974,689 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.49, to imply an increase of 10.32% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The GRAY share’s 52-week high remains $37.88, putting it -743.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $94.54 Million, with an average of 563.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 837.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRAY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

After registering a 10.32% upside in the last session, Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.90- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 8.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.02%, and -2.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.53%. Short interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw shorts transact 1.56 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 5.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRAY has been trading 33.63% off suggested target high and -10.91% from its likely low.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Graybug Vision, Inc. insiders hold 10.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.68% of the shares at 78.95% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.28 Million shares (or 25.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 4.16 Million shares, or about 19.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.11 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 383,642 shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 149.83 Thousand, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about $831.56 Thousand.