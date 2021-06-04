Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) After -194.57% Decline From High?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s traded shares stood at 1,081,597 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 4.03% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The BDR share’s 52-week high remains $3.8, putting it -194.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $15.43 Million, with an average of 747.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 539.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BDR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) trade information

After registering a 4.03% upside in the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.36 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.73%, and 20.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.01%. Short interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) saw shorts transact 122.82 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34.99% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Major holders

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. insiders hold 53.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.35% of the shares at 11.52% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tufton Capital Management. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 188.94 Thousand shares (or 1.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $277.74 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 87.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $129.21 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 40,000 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.4 Thousand, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about $24.11 Thousand.