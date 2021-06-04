Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) After -184.43% Decline From High?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares stood at 1,151,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $91.41, to imply a decline of -2.72% or -$2.56 in intraday trading. The APPN share’s 52-week high remains $260, putting it -184.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.03. The company has a valuation of $6.48 Billion, with an average of 828.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 922.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Appian Corporation (APPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give APPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

After registering a -2.72% downside in the last session, Appian Corporation (APPN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $97.76 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.51%, and -20.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.61%. Short interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) saw shorts transact 8.14 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $101, implying an increase of 10.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPN has been trading 107.85% off suggested target high and -29.99% from its likely low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Appian Corporation insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.82% of the shares at 73.74% float percentage. In total, 411 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.96 Million shares (or 15.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $791.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with 5.28 Million shares, or about 13.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $702.12 Million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Appian Corporation (APPN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 1,737,065 shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $298.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about $172.76 Million.