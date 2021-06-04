Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Have Surged 174.07% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares stood at 4,012,754 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.7, to imply a decline of -0.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SESN share’s 52-week high remains $3.93, putting it -6.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.662. The company has a valuation of $641.16 Million, with an average of 8.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SESN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.93- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 5.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.42%, and 32.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 174.07%. Short interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw shorts transact 7.92 Million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 89.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SESN has been trading 116.22% off suggested target high and 62.16% from its likely low.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sesen Bio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) shares are +186.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -266.67% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75% this quarter before jumping 68.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio, Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.72% of the shares at 23.73% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.2 Million shares (or 4.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP, LLC with 4.09 Million shares, or about 2.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.64 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,580,989 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.26 Million, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $5.87 Million.