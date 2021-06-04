SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) up 321.79% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares stood at 29,210,185 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.1, to imply an increase of 23.27% or $2.85 in intraday trading. The LEDS share’s 52-week high remains $20.98, putting it -38.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $61.44 Million, with an average of 12.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

After registering a 23.27% upside in the last session, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.98 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 28.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.99%, and 301.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 321.79%. Short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw shorts transact 557.28 Million shares and set a 93.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 98.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEDS has been trading 98.68% off suggested target high and 98.68% from its likely low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 86.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

SemiLEDs Corporation insiders hold 40.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.67% of the shares at 12.88% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 253.06 Thousand shares (or 6.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 19.8 Thousand shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $90.27 Thousand.