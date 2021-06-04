Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Surged 113.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 1,754,712 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $5.92, putting it -480.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $159.36 Million, with an average of 5.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SHIP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the latest session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.09 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2%, and -12.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.73%. Short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw shorts transact 8.93 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 47.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHIP has been trading 47.06% off suggested target high and 47.06% from its likely low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are +113.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 143.4% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.2% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 114.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $32.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.04 Million and $19.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 254.5% before jumping 113.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 69.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 95.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 7.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.8% of the shares at 1.95% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.99 Million shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 456.23 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $483.61 Thousand.