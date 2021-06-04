Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~57.97% year-to-date

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares stood at 774,795 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 1.87% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The QD share’s 52-week high remains $3.82, putting it -75.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $551.73 Million, with an average of 2.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Qudian Inc. (QD), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give QD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

After registering a 1.87% upside in the latest session, Qudian Inc. (QD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.35- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 7.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.87%, and 5.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.97%. Short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw shorts transact 10.57 Million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qudian Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Qudian Inc. (QD) shares are +58.52% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 158.8% this quarter before jumping 1400% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -17.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $96.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $88.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $136.71 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -67.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.4% annually.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders hold 8.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.54% of the shares at 32.41% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.47 Million shares (or 2.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.34 Million shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.37 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qudian Inc. (QD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2,452,856 shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 Million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $3.34 Million.