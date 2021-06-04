QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for QuantumScape Corporation (QS), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.21 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.57%, and -19.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.35%. Short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) saw shorts transact 33.25 Million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49, implying an increase of 72.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QS has been trading 146.31% off suggested target high and 16.12% from its likely low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders hold 34.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.61% of the shares at 48.63% float percentage. In total, 330 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.11 Million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $497.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University with 7.79 Million shares, or about 3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $348.81 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 1,555,231 shares. This is just over 0.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 763.23 Thousand, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $64.45 Million.