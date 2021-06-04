PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Drops -170.8% From Highs, What Happens Next?

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s traded shares stood at 1,504,883 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.42, to imply a decline of -3.76% or -$1.11 in intraday trading. The PUBM share’s 52-week high remains $76.96, putting it -170.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.42. The company has a valuation of $1.4 Billion, with an average of 1.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 716.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PUBM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.86, implying an increase of 71.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PUBM has been trading 125.19% off suggested target high and 40.75% from its likely low.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

PubMatic, Inc. insiders hold 1.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.16% of the shares at 75% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 824.06 Thousand shares (or 9.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 823.48 Thousand shares, or about 9.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.61 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I holds roughly 517,327 shares. This is just over 5.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 284.15 Thousand, or 3.17% of the shares, all valued at about $14.01 Million.