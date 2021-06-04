Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook – Marketing Sentinel

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s traded shares stood at 1,886,759 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.6, to imply an increase of 13.04% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The PTIX share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -88.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.842. The company has a valuation of $38.07 Million, with an average of 5.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PTIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

After registering a 13.04% upside in the last session, Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.64- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.35%, and 18.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 147.62%. Short interest in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) saw shorts transact 252.87 Million shares and set a 31.3 days time to cover.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

