PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Thursday – Up 77.96% From the Lows, What Happens Next

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares stood at 2,029,007 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.69, to imply an increase of 3.04% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The PLBY share’s 52-week high remains $63.04, putting it -41.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.85. The company has a valuation of $1.51 Billion, with an average of 1.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLBY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

After registering a 3.04% upside in the last session, PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.30 this Friday, May 28, jumping 9.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.67%, and -14.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 325.21%. Short interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw shorts transact 3.13 Million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.25, implying an increase of 5.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLBY has been trading 23.07% off suggested target high and -28.4% from its likely low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 104.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.