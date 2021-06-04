Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s traded shares stood at 1,424,458 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply an increase of 5.17% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PXLW share’s 52-week high remains $4.67, putting it -27.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.85. The company has a valuation of $191.36 Million, with an average of 437.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 851.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PXLW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

After registering a 5.17% upside in the latest session, Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.62- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.87%, and 23.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.01%. Short interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw shorts transact 2.25 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 36.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PXLW has been trading 50.27% off suggested target high and 22.95% from its likely low.

Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pixelworks, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) shares are +16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.95% against 36.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30% this quarter before jumping 36.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $14Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.25 Million and $8.19 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.3% before jumping 77.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -171.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s Major holders

Pixelworks, Inc. insiders hold 8.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.2% of the shares at 37.56% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 4.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.32 Million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.54 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,580,036 shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 901.61 Thousand, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about $2.98 Million.