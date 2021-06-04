Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Have Surged 32% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s traded shares stood at 4,685,545 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.3, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The PIRS share’s 52-week high remains $5.09, putting it -54.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.7. The company has a valuation of $192.4 Million, with an average of 88.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PIRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.15- this Thursday, May 27, jumping 20.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.65%, and 54.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32%. Short interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw shorts transact 2.58 Million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 127.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PIRS has been trading 172.73% off suggested target high and 81.82% from its likely low.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) shares are +16.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.41% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -188.9% this quarter before falling -3.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.25 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -81.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 11.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.62% of the shares at 66.31% float percentage. In total, 112 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.49 Million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.68 Million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.46 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,353,927 shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 670.08 Thousand, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about $1.68 Million.