Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Thursday – Up 30.26% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s traded shares stood at 1,075,956 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $98.03, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The PM share’s 52-week high remains $98.62, putting it -0.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.37. The company has a valuation of $152.78 Billion, with an average of 3.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.53.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the latest session, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $98.13 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.4%, and 3.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.41%. Short interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw shorts transact 9.02 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $105.86, implying an increase of 7.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $86 and $121 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PM has been trading 23.43% off suggested target high and -12.27% from its likely low.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Philip Morris International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) shares are +26.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.41% against 6.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.6% this quarter before jumping 13.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.75% annually.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 20, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Philip Morris International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.8, with the share yield ticking at 4.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.08%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

Philip Morris International Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.92% of the shares at 76.07% float percentage. In total, 2290 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 123.56 Million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.96 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 90.07 Million shares, or about 5.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.99 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 43,895,761 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.9 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.1 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $3.11 Billion.