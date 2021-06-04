PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Jumped 29.44% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s traded shares stood at 1,299,963 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.3. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.76, to imply an increase of 2.49% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The PAVM share’s 52-week high remains $6.59, putting it -14.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $494.59 Million, with an average of 2.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAVM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

After registering a 2.49% upside in the latest session, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.95- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.2%, and 29.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.7%. Short interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw shorts transact 5.15 Million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.5, implying an increase of 47.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAVM has been trading 56.25% off suggested target high and 38.89% from its likely low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

PAVmed Inc. insiders hold 12.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.07% of the shares at 25.11% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.35 Million shares (or 5.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.46 Million shares, or about 4.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.37 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,958,695 shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 Million, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $6.35 Million.