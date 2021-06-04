Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Drops -23.72% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s traded shares stood at 1,152,747 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.42, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The PAAS share’s 52-week high remains $40.11, putting it -23.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.82. The company has a valuation of $6.88 Billion, with an average of 2.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAAS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.63 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 6.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.25%, and -2.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.11%. Short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) saw shorts transact 3.39 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.68, implying an increase of 28.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAAS has been trading 48.06% off suggested target high and 11.04% from its likely low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pan American Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are +3.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.66% against 27.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.7% this quarter before jumping 8.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $444.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $463.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $249.51 Million and $392.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 78.3% before jumping 18% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 54% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.14% annually.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pan American Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.69%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.68% of the shares at 54.75% float percentage. In total, 521 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.36 Million shares (or 10.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $671.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.19 Million shares, or about 2.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $185.86 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10,759,334 shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $342.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.29 Million, or 4.89% of the shares, all valued at about $327.3 Million.