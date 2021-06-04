Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s traded shares stood at 12,236,536 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply a decline of -2.09% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The OEG share’s 52-week high remains $11.2, putting it -117.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $268.94 Million, with an average of 46.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OEG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

After registering a -2.09% downside in the last session, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.79- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 33.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.73%, and 22.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 135.16%. Short interest in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw shorts transact 1.21 Million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 113.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OEG has been trading 191.26% off suggested target high and 55.34% from its likely low.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orbital Energy Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) shares are +312% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.84% against 13.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.5% this quarter before jumping 52.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 201.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $20.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.78 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 157.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -113.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. insiders hold 9.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.98% of the shares at 20.9% float percentage. In total, 57 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.63 Million shares (or 3.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 1.48 Million shares, or about 2.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF holds roughly 1,475,380 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 Million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about $7.25 Million.