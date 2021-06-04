Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE): Can A Stock Be Up 10.269% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s traded shares stood at 1,284,259 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.83, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The NUE share’s 52-week high remains $110.97, putting it -2.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.51. The company has a valuation of $32.37 Billion, with an average of 3.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nucor Corporation (NUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.57.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the latest session, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $110.9 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.69%, and 20.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.69%. Short interest in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) saw shorts transact 3.75 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.2, implying a decline of -10.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75 and $117 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NUE has been trading 8.5% off suggested target high and -30.45% from its likely low.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nucor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares are +94.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 238.02% against 0.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1135.1% this quarter before jumping 490.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $8.17 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.94 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.41 Billion and $4.93 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 85.1% before jumping 61.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.88% annually.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nucor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.62, with the share yield ticking at 1.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.86%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Nucor Corporation insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.29% of the shares at 81.72% float percentage. In total, 1091 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 35.18 Million shares (or 11.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 28.21 Million shares, or about 9.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.5 Billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 12,673,685 shares. This is just over 4.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.5 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $452.32 Million.