Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s traded shares stood at 661,988 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.04, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The SSRM share’s 52-week high remains $25.32, putting it -40.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.68. The company has a valuation of $3.97 Billion, with an average of 1.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSRM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside in the latest session, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.94 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.84%, and 12.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10%. Short interest in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) saw shorts transact 8.06 Million shares and set a 4.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.12, implying an increase of 44.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.51 and $31.87 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSRM has been trading 76.66% off suggested target high and 13.69% from its likely low.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SSR Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) shares are -10.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 21.28% against 26.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -54.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $100.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $117.91 Million and $116.98 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.9% before falling -3.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SSR Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

SSR Mining Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.01% of the shares at 60.5% float percentage. In total, 347 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.38 Million shares (or 11.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $510.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.49 Million shares, or about 3.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $170.67 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10,772,480 shares. This is just over 4.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $153.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.46 Million, or 4.3% of the shares, all valued at about $135.05 Million.