Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s traded shares stood at 870,780 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.02, to imply an increase of 6.05% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The PSAC share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -48% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $406.74 Million, with an average of 725.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 867.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) trade information

After registering a 6.05% upside in the latest session, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.10 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.82%, and 21.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40%. Short interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw shorts transact 5.68 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23, implying an increase of 64.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSAC has been trading 85.45% off suggested target high and 42.65% from its likely low.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.48% of the shares at 36.48% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.23 Million shares (or 14.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hsbc Holdings Plc with 1.19 Million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.89 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 100,000 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67.72 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $677.15 Thousand.