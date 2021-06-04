Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s traded shares stood at 1,337,100 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply a decline of -2.08% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The PRPO share’s 52-week high remains $9.18, putting it -179.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $74.71 Million, with an average of 2.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Precipio, Inc. (PRPO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRPO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

After registering a -2.08% downside in the last session, Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.75- this Thursday, May 27, jumping 12.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.32%, and -33.54% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 58.94%. Short interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw shorts transact 1.93 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 112.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRPO has been trading 112.77% off suggested target high and 112.77% from its likely low.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Precipio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) shares are +48.87% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.2% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 122.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 70.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

Precipio, Inc. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.87% of the shares at 4.91% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 483.21 Thousand shares (or 2.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 336.2 Thousand shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $776.62 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 209,095 shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $432.83 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 155.03 Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $320.9 Thousand.