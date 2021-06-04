Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s traded shares stood at 560,613 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.11, to imply an increase of 6.26% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The PDAC share’s 52-week high remains $15.74, putting it -41.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $416.2 Million, with an average of 304.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 570.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PDAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) trade information

After registering a 6.26% upside in the latest session, Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.27 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.82%, and 7.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.29%. Short interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s Major holders

Peridot Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.51% of the shares at 75.51% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS O’Connor LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 Million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA with 1.94 Million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.62 Million.

We also have Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF holds roughly 150,985 shares. This is just over 0.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $319.5 Thousand.