Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares stood at 1,404,283 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.15, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The MLCO share’s 52-week high remains $23.65, putting it -37.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.5. The company has a valuation of $8.23 Billion, with an average of 3.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MLCO a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the latest session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.98 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.41%, and -9.06% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.49%. Short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw shorts transact 2.79 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.12, implying an increase of 28.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLCO has been trading 63.27% off suggested target high and -18.37% from its likely low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are -6.6% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.06% against 30%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.8% this quarter before jumping 80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 113.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $688.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $968.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.85 Million and $238.51 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 291.7% before jumping 306.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.92% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -441.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.76% of the shares at 39.76% float percentage. In total, 401 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.44 Million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $546.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 21.19 Million shares, or about 4.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $393.06 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 28,553,503 shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $568.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.89 Million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about $137.21 Million.