Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares stood at 5,292,926 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $154.04, to imply an increase of 5.88% or $8.56 in intraday trading. The FUTU share’s 52-week high remains $204.25, putting it -32.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.73. The company has a valuation of $22.95 Billion, with an average of 6.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUTU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

After registering a 5.88% upside in the latest session, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $156.3 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.35%, and 8.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 237.53%. Short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw shorts transact 5.46 Million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1529.04, implying an increase of 892.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1079.27 and $1854.33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUTU has been trading 1103.8% off suggested target high and 600.64% from its likely low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $96.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 198.1% before jumping 281.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 709.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.03% annually.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders hold 8.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.2% of the shares at 31.8% float percentage. In total, 235 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.34 Million shares (or 3.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $530.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, LLC with 3.29 Million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $522.25 Million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 493,508 shares. This is just over 0.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 315.48 Thousand, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about $50.1 Million.