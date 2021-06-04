Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s traded shares stood at 1,470,949 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.98, to imply a decline of -2.16% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CCXI share’s 52-week high remains $70.29, putting it -604.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.53. The company has a valuation of $696.1 Million, with an average of 2Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCXI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the last session, ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.69 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.15%, and -79.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.88%. Short interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw shorts transact 2.31 Million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.13, implying an increase of 241.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCXI has been trading 691.58% off suggested target high and 70.34% from its likely low.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ChemoCentryx, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) shares are -81.9% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -123.81% against 16.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -286.2% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -32.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $4.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $49.44 Million and $5.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -90.2% before jumping 153.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s Major holders

ChemoCentryx, Inc. insiders hold 23.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.62% of the shares at 105.71% float percentage. In total, 267 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.44 Million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $535.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 6.11 Million shares, or about 8.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $313.14 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3,079,293 shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 Million, or 3.81% of the shares, all valued at about $151.61 Million.