Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s traded shares stood at 1,108,117 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply a decline of -12.07% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The BGI share’s 52-week high remains $5.43, putting it -77.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $54.99 Million, with an average of 1.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 928.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Birks Group Inc. (BGI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

After registering a -12.07% downside in the last session, Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.09- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 25.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and 45.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 256.64%. Short interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) saw shorts transact 448.2 Million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Birks Group Inc. insiders hold 62.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.12% of the shares at 5.7% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 72.67 Thousand shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.73 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 64.37 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $215.01 Thousand.