Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) down -7.5% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s traded shares stood at 1,511,183 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $500.17, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $10.74 in intraday trading. The NFLX share’s 52-week high remains $593.29, putting it -18.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $404.25. The company has a valuation of $220.62 Billion, with an average of 2.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give NFLX a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.15.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the latest session, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $511.7 this Friday, May 28, jumping 2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.73%, and -0.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.5%. Short interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw shorts transact 10.19 Million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $615.69, implying an increase of 23.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $340 and $1154 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFLX has been trading 130.72% off suggested target high and -32.02% from its likely low.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Netflix, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) shares are -3% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.71% against 3.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.1% this quarter before jumping 24.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 34 analysts is $7.32 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 33 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.49 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.08 Billion and $6.38 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.3% before jumping 17.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 83.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 52.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.55% annually.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Netflix, Inc. insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.16% of the shares at 83.4% float percentage. In total, 2472 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.2 Million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.95 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 30.23 Million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.35 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 23,439,492 shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.23 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.45 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $6.73 Billion.