Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-39.86% year-to-date

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 2,278,626 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.46, to imply an increase of 3.51% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $94.81, putting it -245.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.05. The company has a valuation of $1.31 Billion, with an average of 1.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNOX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information
After registering a 3.51% upside in the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.96 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.91%, and -12.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.86%. Short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw shorts transact 6.29 Million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51, implying an increase of 85.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNOX has been trading 103.93% off suggested target high and 63.87% from its likely low.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -141.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 27.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.27% of the shares at 15.57% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 471.48 Thousand shares (or 1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.54 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse AG with 452.42 Thousand shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.75 Million.
We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 166,444 shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62.82 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $2.6 Million.