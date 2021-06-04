Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Drops -119.51% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares stood at 16,189,799 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.15, to imply an increase of 12.1% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The NNDM share’s 52-week high remains $17.89, putting it -119.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $1.99 Billion, with an average of 15.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNDM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

After registering a 12.1% upside in the latest session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.29- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.82%, and 15.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.75%. Short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw shorts transact 17.35 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 22.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNDM has been trading 22.7% off suggested target high and 22.7% from its likely low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.42% of the shares at 11.43% float percentage. In total, 110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.39 Million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.76 Million shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.13 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 6,901,340 shares. This is just over 4.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.62 Million, or 3.27% of the shares, all valued at about $48.26 Million.