Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Surged 307.03% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares stood at 415,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decline of 0.51% or $0 in intraday trading. The NAKD share’s 52-week high remains $3.4, putting it -314.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.0661. The company has a valuation of $642.72 Million, with an average of 170.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 91.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 17.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.68%, and 26.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 328.23%. Short interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw shorts transact 40.11 Million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 98.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders hold 12.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 0.26% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 331.8 Thousand shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $237.24 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 252.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $180.4 Thousand.