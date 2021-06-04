MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Surged 52.6% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares stood at 2,608,286 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.65, to imply an increase of 4.11% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The MP share’s 52-week high remains $51.77, putting it -58.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.78. The company has a valuation of $5.51 Billion, with an average of 3.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MP Materials Corp. (MP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

After registering a 4.11% upside in the latest session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.41 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.36%, and 1.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.46%. Short interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw shorts transact 15.39 Million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.8, implying an increase of 24.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MP has been trading 53.14% off suggested target high and -5.05% from its likely low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 54.02% annually.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

MP Materials Corp. insiders hold 19.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.17% of the shares at 78.89% float percentage. In total, 186 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JHL Capital Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.54 Million shares (or 27.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is QVT Financial LP with 22.82 Million shares, or about 13.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $734.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,388,821 shares. This is just over 1.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 Million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $65.34 Million.