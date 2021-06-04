Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) up 917.39% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s traded shares stood at 3,241,276 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.04, to imply an increase of 7.18% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The MOXC share’s 52-week high remains $24.36, putting it -73.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $271.56 Million, with an average of 5.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Moxian, Inc. (MOXC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

After registering a 7.18% upside in the last session, Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.36 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 42.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.55%, and 128.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 917.39%. Short interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw shorts transact 437.2 Million shares and set a 164.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 60.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.5 and $22.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOXC has been trading 60.26% off suggested target high and 60.26% from its likely low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -75.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Moxian, Inc. insiders hold 45.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.86% of the shares at 3.4% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 240.9 Thousand shares (or 1.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 46.72 Thousand shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $211.63 Thousand.