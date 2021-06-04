MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) up 211.07% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s traded shares stood at 17,862,680 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.59, to imply an increase of 13.28% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The MOSY share’s 52-week high remains $8.83, putting it -16.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $46.56 Million, with an average of 8.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MoSys, Inc. (MOSY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOSY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

After registering a 13.28% upside in the last session, MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.83- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 14.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 72.89%, and 96.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 211.07%. Short interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw shorts transact 741.81 Million shares and set a 150.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 163.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOSY has been trading 163.5% off suggested target high and 163.5% from its likely low.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.6% before falling -31.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

MoSys, Inc. insiders hold 3.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.92% of the shares at 24.67% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 151.96 Thousand shares (or 2.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $586.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72.99 Thousand shares, or about 1.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $281.75 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 55,607 shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $214.64 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.88 Thousand, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $76.72 Thousand.