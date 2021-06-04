MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) down -13.97% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares stood at 1,172,902 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $303.78, to imply an increase of 12.03% or $32.63 in intraday trading. The MDB share’s 52-week high remains $428.96, putting it -41.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $186.27. The company has a valuation of $18.28 Billion, with an average of 530.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 886.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

After registering a 12.03% upside in the latest session, MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $314.8 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.91%, and 10.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.97%. Short interest in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw shorts transact 5.47 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $377.31, implying an increase of 24.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $265 and $445 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDB has been trading 46.49% off suggested target high and -12.77% from its likely low.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MongoDB, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) shares are -1.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.45% against 0.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -184.6% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB, Inc. insiders hold 5.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.67% of the shares at 91.44% float percentage. In total, 668 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.46 Million shares (or 12.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.99 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.23 Million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.4 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4,823,143 shares. This is just over 7.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.29 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.76 Million, or 4.51% of the shares, all valued at about $991.79 Million.