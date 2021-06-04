MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Thursday – Up 76.8% From the Lows, What Happens Next

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s traded shares stood at 2,448,805 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.25, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The MGI share’s 52-week high remains $11.7, putting it -4% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $896.33 Million, with an average of 2.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the last session, MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.29 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.55%, and 66.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 105.86%. Short interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw shorts transact 5.33 Million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.56, implying a decline of -23.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $12.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGI has been trading 8.89% off suggested target high and -55.56% from its likely low.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $321.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $329.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $279.8 Million and $307.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.8% before jumping 7.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 87.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.5% annually.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s Major holders

MoneyGram International, Inc. insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.54% of the shares at 56.21% float percentage. In total, 160 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.37 Million shares (or 4.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.97 Million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.52 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,930,467 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 Million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about $13.51 Million.