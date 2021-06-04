Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Drops -91.72% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares stood at 561,938 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply an increase of 4.88% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The LPTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.24, putting it -91.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $100.24 Million, with an average of 167.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 592.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPTX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

After registering a 4.88% upside in the latest session, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.73 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.23%, and 2.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.95%. Short interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw shorts transact 1.18 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.9, implying an increase of 189.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTX has been trading 373.37% off suggested target high and 107.1% from its likely low.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leap Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) shares are -2.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.3% this quarter before falling -44.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.49% annually.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 12.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.37% of the shares at 57.64% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.48 Million shares (or 14.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 3.58 Million shares, or about 5.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,409,450 shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 388.6 Thousand, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about $738.34 Thousand.