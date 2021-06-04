Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) up 85.9% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 223.87% – Here’s What to Do Now

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares stood at 2,415,473 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.87, to imply a decline of -2.24% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The KOPN share’s 52-week high remains $13.62, putting it -73.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $718.41 Million, with an average of 2.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kopin Corporation (KOPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside in the last session, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.23- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11%, and 2.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 223.87%. Short interest in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw shorts transact 4.21 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 52.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOPN has been trading 52.48% off suggested target high and 52.48% from its likely low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.81 Million and $9.51 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.6% before jumping 20.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Kopin Corporation insiders hold 15.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.31% of the shares at 21.74% float percentage. In total, 106 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.04 Million shares (or 3.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.31 Million shares, or about 2.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,405,553 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $23.85 Million.