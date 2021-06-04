Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA): Can A Stock Be Down -1.953% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 6,366,263 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.47, to imply an increase of 1.22% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $69.89, putting it -115.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.1. The company has a valuation of $3.2 Billion, with an average of 4.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JMIA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a 1.22% upside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.87 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12%, and 3.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.53%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 15.96 Million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jumia Technologies AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are +16.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.88% against 18.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.2% this quarter before jumping 26.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $33.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.19 Million and $41.27 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.9% before jumping 5.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.76% of the shares at 27.77% float percentage. In total, 222 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.17 Million shares (or 9.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.61 Million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $57.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 6,724,836 shares. This is just over 6.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $297.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 659.39 Thousand, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $23.38 Million.