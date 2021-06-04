JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Drops -3.19% From Highs, What Happens Next?

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s traded shares stood at 764,390 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.98, to imply an increase of 12.38% or $1.76 in intraday trading. The JOAN share’s 52-week high remains $16.49, putting it -3.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $658.03 Million, with an average of 336.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 557.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for JOANN Inc. (JOAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JOAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.57, implying an increase of 22.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JOAN has been trading 68.96% off suggested target high and 6.38% from its likely low.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 143.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.99% annually.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JOANN Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

JOANN Inc. insiders hold 3.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.4% of the shares at 104.43% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.09 Million shares (or 81.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $335.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.06 Million shares, or about 5.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.87 Million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 415,246 shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 152.43 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $1.55 Million.