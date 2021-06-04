Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Drops -148.33% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares stood at 19,664,621 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.8, to imply a decline of -1.1% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The JAGX share’s 52-week high remains $4.47, putting it -148.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.185. The company has a valuation of $247.18 Million, with an average of 28.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JAGX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

After registering a -1.1% downside in the last session, Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.979 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 9.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.88%, and 22.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 120.86%. Short interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw shorts transact 5.69 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 150% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAGX has been trading 150% off suggested target high and 150% from its likely low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jaguar Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) shares are +293.01% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.7% this quarter before jumping 76.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 154.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.16 Million and $2.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 131% before falling -13.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health, Inc. insiders hold 9.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.46% of the shares at 12.71% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 1.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.88 Million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.39 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,819,800 shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 Million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about $1.67 Million.