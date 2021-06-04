IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) Stock Dropped -6.33% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s traded shares stood at 10,156,307 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.5, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ITP share’s 52-week high remains $1.45, putting it -190% down since that peak but still an impressive +22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $49.85 Million, with an average of 10.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.53 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.84%, and -6.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.56%. Short interest in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) saw shorts transact 3.2 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 900% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITP has been trading 900% off suggested target high and 900% from its likely low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -307.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Major holders

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. insiders hold 5.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.47% of the shares at 2.62% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 543.29 Thousand shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $358.79 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 451.67 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $298.28 Thousand.