Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Surged 1.87% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares stood at 1,020,580 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.1, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The INPX share’s 52-week high remains $2.89, putting it -162.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.921. The company has a valuation of $112.82 Million, with an average of 2.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Inpixon (INPX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INPX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside in the latest session, Inpixon (INPX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.12 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.29%, and -2.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.35%. Short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw shorts transact 6.82 Million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12000, implying an increase of 1090809% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12000 and $12000 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INPX has been trading 1090809% off suggested target high and 1090809% from its likely low.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.1% before falling -69.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 97.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Inpixon insiders hold 3.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.12% of the shares at 5.3% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 2.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 920.58 Thousand shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $938.99 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inpixon (INPX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 341,454 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $348.28 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 232.2 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $294.9 Thousand.