Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares stood at 1,987,949 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.67, to imply an increase of 2.64% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The HYLN share’s 52-week high remains $58.66, putting it -402.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.69. The company has a valuation of $2Billion, with an average of 4.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HYLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

After registering a 2.64% upside in the latest session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.27 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.5%, and 25.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.52%. Short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw shorts transact 23.73 Million shares and set a 4.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 22.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYLN has been trading 88.52% off suggested target high and -40.02% from its likely low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders hold 39.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.69% of the shares at 37.22% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.11 Million shares (or 5.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with 3.77 Million shares, or about 2.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.2 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,114,648 shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.68 Million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about $28.62 Million.