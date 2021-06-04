HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ): Performance Review And Growth Outlook – Marketing Sentinel

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)’s traded shares stood at 500,053 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.9, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The HCAQ share’s 52-week high remains $11, putting it -11.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.48. The company has a valuation of $255.56 Million, with an average of 7.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (HCAQ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCAQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (HCAQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)’s Major holders

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.93% of the shares at 75.93% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 6.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1Million shares, or about 4.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Select U.S. Long/Short Port and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (HCAQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Select U.S. Long/Short Port holds roughly 601,605 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 480Thousand, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $4.8 Million.

